Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Iran war: Hospital hit, nuclear sites targeted in ongoing conflict

AFP
4 mins to read

Israel and Iran have continued to exchange fire, with an Iranian missile hitting a hospital in Beersheba in one of its latest attacks. Photo / Getty Images

Israel and Iran have continued to exchange fire, with an Iranian missile hitting a hospital in Beersheba in one of its latest attacks. Photo / Getty Images

Israel and Iran exchanged fire again on Friday, a week into the war between the longtime enemies. Here are the latest developments:

Iran meetings

European top diplomats are meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme.

European diplomats met with Iran's Foreign Minister to discuss de-escalation and Iran's nuclear programme. Photo / AFP
European diplomats met with Iran's Foreign Minister to discuss de-escalation and Iran's nuclear programme. Photo / AFP

Foreign ministers from France, Germany, Britain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World