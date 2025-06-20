Israel and Iran have continued to exchange fire, with an Iranian missile hitting a hospital in Beersheba in one of its latest attacks. Photo / Getty Images
Israel and Iran exchanged fire again on Friday, a week into the war between the longtime enemies. Here are the latest developments:
Iran meetings
European top diplomats are meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme.
Foreign ministers from France, Germany, Britainand the EU are urging de-escalation, with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy saying the next two weeks are “a window... to achieve a diplomatic solution”.
Separately, the UN Security Council is also due to convene on Friday for a second session on the conflict, at Iran’s request with support from Russia, China and Pakistan, a diplomat told AFP on Wednesday.
Trump waiting to decide
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will decide whether to join Israel’s strikes on Iran within the next two weeks as there is still a “substantial” chance of negotiations to end the conflict.
The Wall Street Journal reported Trump told aides he approved attack plans but is holding off to see if Iran will give up its nuclear programme.
Tehran ally Moscow said any US military action “would be an extremely dangerous step”, while pro-Iran groups in Iraq threatened retaliatory attacks.
Dozens of US military aircraft were no longer visible at a US base in Qatar on Thursday, satellite images showed – a possible move to shield them from potential Iranian strikes.
Iranian atomic energy chief Mohammed Eslami condemned the “barbaric and unlawful attack” on Arak, asking the UN nuclear watchdog to intervene.
Netanyahu told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that Israel had destroyed “more than half” of Iran’s missile launchers since last Friday.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said more than 100 “combat and suicide” drones were launched at Israel on Thursday, while Iranian media reported blasts in Tehran.
Death toll
The body of a woman was recovered on Thursday from a building struck by an Iranian missile four days earlier, taking the overall death toll in Israel to 25 since the war began, according to Israeli authorities.
Iran said Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.
Authorities have not issued an updated toll since.