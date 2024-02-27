Police outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, yesterday after Aaron Bushnell doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames. Photo / AP)

An active-duty member of the US Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide”.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said yesterday.

He had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1pm on Sunday (7am on Monday, NZT) and began livestreaming on Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. Police believe he then put his phone down, doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames.

At one point, he said he “will no longer be complicit in genocide”, the person said. The video was later removed from Twitch but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians displaced by the war took refuge in Rafah. Photo / AP

The person was not authorised to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The US Air Force said in a statement: “The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.” It said it would provide more information a day after military officials finished notifying his next of kin.

The incident happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks Cabinet approval for a military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah while a temporary ceasefire deal is being negotiated. Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has drawn criticisms, including claims of genocide against Palestinians.

Israel has adamantly denied the genocide allegations and says its war with Hamas is being conducted in accordance with international law.

In December, a person was critically injured after setting themselves alight outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene.