Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: How Israel’s feared security services failed to stop Hamas’ attack

New York Times
By: Ronen Bergman and Patrick Kingsley
8 mins to read
Hamas fighters used earth-moving equipment to breach the border fence between Gaza and Israel, allowing more than 1,500 fighters to surge through nearly 30 points along the border. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas fighters used earth-moving equipment to breach the border fence between Gaza and Israel, allowing more than 1,500 fighters to surge through nearly 30 points along the border. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s military and espionage services are considered among the world’s best, but on Saturday, operational and intelligence failures led to the worst breach of Israeli defences in half a century.

Shortly before attackers from Gaza

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.