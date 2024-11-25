With the territory in the grip of a humanitarian crisis and little aid getting in, Gazans in desperate need of basic goods have “sifted through rubble for essential supplies”, but where they can also encounter munitions.

Longer-term healthcare services were also nearly non-existent, DRC said.

“Only 19% of explosive ordnance victims receive emergency first aid and long-term medical support is virtually non-existent,” the report says, noting that children are especially at risk because they can confuse munitions with toys.

“Israel is using weapons indiscriminately in civilian areas over and over again, in a way that is in violation of international humanitarian law,” Linnecar said.

Even before the war, explosive ordnance was a problem in Gaza, after repeated Israeli bombardment over the years.

“The remnants of war will continue to claim lives long after the fighting ceases,” DRC said.

The war in Gaza erupted after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 last year that resulted in the deaths of 1206 people, mostly civilians, an AFP tally of Israeli official figures shows.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 44,235 people, most of them civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.

– Agence France-Presse