Israel admits killing three hostages by mistake

Hostage victims, from left, Nik Beizer, Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano

Israel’s military has admitted there was “a high probability” that three hostages died as a result of an airstrike in Gaza, 10 months after they were killed.

The families of soldiers Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer, both 19, and civilian Elia Toledano, 28, were informed that Israeli Defence Forces’ fire was responsible for their deaths.

A joint investigation was conducted by officers of the forces’ intelligence directorate, as well as operational commanders from the Israeli Air Force, and officers from the headquarters of the hostages and missing persons.

All three hostages were abducted on October 7, when more than 250 were taken captive and about 1100 mostly civilians were murdered in a Hamas attack.

The report stated there was “a high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike during the elimination of the Hamas northern brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour, on November 10, 2023″.