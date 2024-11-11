Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Iran debates whether it could make a deal with Donald Trump

By Farnaz Fassihi
New York Times·
8 mins to read
A woman in Tehran reads a newspaper story about Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

A woman in Tehran reads a newspaper story about Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

Some in Iran’s new, more moderate government think the result of the presidential election provides an opportunity to make a lasting deal with the United States.

President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers, imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran and ordered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World