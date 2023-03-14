Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Inside the global race to turn water into fuel

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Max Bearak

Hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested in a high-tech gamble to make hydrogen clean, cheap and widely available. In Australia’s Outback, that starts with 10 million new solar panels.

For eons, this has

