Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Inside: Israeli paramedics respond to victims during severe Iranian missile barrage

By Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hit the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, Israel, yesterday. Photo / Tsafrir Abayov, Anadolu via Getty Images

A view of the destruction after an Iranian missile hit the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, Israel, yesterday. Photo / Tsafrir Abayov, Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel’s main emergency dispatch centre for ambulances and paramedics is no ordinary healthcare facility.

Buried 15m underground, the hardened control room can be sealed with blast doors and sits three floors down in a vast subterranean complex that is more Pentagon than Britain’s National Health Service.

Telegraph reporters were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World