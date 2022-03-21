Hannah Clarke, Rowan Baxter, and their children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.

WARNING: Distressing content

Neighbours of murdered Queensland mum Hannah Clarke have relived the horrifying moment the woman and her three children were set ablaze by her estranged Kiwi ex-husband and their desperate attempts to hose down her burning body.

The harrowing evidence comes two years after Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were murdered at the hands of her estranged New Zealand-born ex-husband Rowan Baxter in a domestic violence killing that scarred Australia.

A long-awaited coronial inquest is now examining what more could have been done to save the young family, with multiple eyewitnesses of the horror arson attack being called to give evidence on Monday.

Clarke, 31, and her three children were killed on February 19, 2020, after Baxter ambushed them outside the Clarkes' family home in Camp Hill, dousing the car in petrol before it exploded.

Neighbour Michael Zemek gave evidence of hearing a "hysterical scream" on the morning Clarke died as her car pulled up near his driveway.

While washing his car, Zemek said Clarke cried: "Call the police, call the police, he's trying to kill me, he's poured petrol on me."

"Baxter had Hannah in a bear hug, he was sitting in the front seat … she was trying to get free," he said.

Zemek said the former Kiwi sports star appeared "controlled" and was not aggressive or violent but he had a "resigned look" on his face.

He said the car suddenly went "bang" as he approached.

"It was a bang and a blackness … I turned my head around briefly startled and when I looked up, the whole inside front (of the car) was ablaze," Zemek said.

"She was totally ablaze, from head to toe, in flames.

"I grabbed the hose and tried to get her to roll on the ground so I could try and extinguish the flames."

Zemek recounted Clarke lamenting how she could not save her children but did not realise the three were in the car's back seat.

He last saw Clarke on a stretcher being attended to by paramedics.

"She was more subdued, resigned to what had happened," the witness said.

Another neighbour, Samantha Covey, gave evidence that she attempted to approach the car when she learnt the children were inside but said the vehicle was "engulfed in flames".

"I heard her say, 'My kids, someone get my kids … I can't believe he's done this'," she said.

Neighbour Reece Gourlay told the court that he heard a loud bang and "distressed screaming" close to his house before seeing the car "engulfed in flames and smoke".

Gourlay said he saw an "agitated" Baxter pacing the car.

The court was told it appeared Baxter was trying to stop people from extinguishing the burning wreck.

Gourlay said he saw Baxter jump into the passenger side of the car and emerge with a knife.

"He (Baxter) took a few steps onto the nature strip, then crouched and started holding the knife to his abdomen," he said.

Another neighbour, Sarah Tranberg, said the explosion that morning shook her house.

"That's how loud it was, I thought a tree had fallen," she said.

Tranberg told the court that she initially thought nothing of it until she saw the flaming car up the road.

Residents weren't able to do anything because the car's explosions were so big there was an "insanely hot radius" around the car, she said.

During a pre-inquest hearing last year, the court was told Baxter's actions were not a "sudden or snap decision" as he had been captured on CCTV purchasing the jerry can and black cable ties days before the attack.

Baxter had borrowed a car from a family member in order to avoid being detected by Clarke outside her parents' house.

The inquest will examine any contact Clarke and Baxter made with domestic violence services prior to the horrific murder.

It will also examine the responses from police and domestic violence services to Clarke's complaints of Baxter's controlling behaviours.

The inquest, before deputy state coroner Jane Bentley, is expected to run for eight days.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

•

Women's Refuge:

Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

•

Shine:

Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

•

It's Not Ok:

Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

•

Shakti:

Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

•

Ministry of Justice:

For information on family violence

•

Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga:

National Network of Family Violence Services

•

White Ribbon:

Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at

the link here

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.