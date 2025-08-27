She appears to be unrepentant for the incident, calling the backlash “small-minded”.
“All the Turkish people that were in that place on that day were amazed,” she said.
However, Turkey’s AK Party Deputy Emre Caliskan said the woman’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable”, describing the Turkish flag as “our honour, the apple of our eye”.
A spokesperson for the Nevşehir Governor’s Office confirmed they are “closely and sensitively monitoring this heinous incident, which we consider a disrespect for the national and moral values of our beloved nation”.
She faces two possible charges: one for disrespecting the Turkish flag, under Article 300, and one for insulting Turkey itself, under Article 301.
Article 300 carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and Article 301 a maximum of two years.