The Bosnian woman could be jailed for as long as five years. Photo / @blittem

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Bosnian woman could be jailed for as long as five years. Photo / @blittem

A Bosnian woman is facing criminal charges in Turkey after she pole danced on a pole bearing the national flag.

According to the Mirror, the influencer could be imprisoned for as many as five years for the dance, as local authorities confirm they are investigating the incident.

Video taken by onlookers shows the woman gymnastically dancing around a flagpole at the top of Uchisar Castle.

The woman, who has 9000 followers, posted the video to her Instagram on August 10, captioning it “when Bosnia meets Turkey”.