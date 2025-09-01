“Do they want to wait until we have a martial law?”

The deadly protests, which began last week over MP housing allowances nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta, have forced Prabowo and parliament leaders to make a U-turn over the perks.

Demonstrations began peacefully, but turned violent against the nation’s elite paramilitary police unit after footage showed one of its teams running over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan late Thursday.

Thousands rallied across Indonesia after six people were killed in nationwide protests sparked by anger over lavish perks for MPs. Photo / Timur Matahari, AFP

Protests have since spread from Jakarta to other major cities, in the worst unrest since Prabowo took power less than a year ago.

Police set up checkpoints across the capital on Monday, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations, while the usually traffic-clogged streets were quieter than usual.

At least one group, the Alliance of Indonesian Women, said late on Sunday it had cancelled its planned protest because of heightened security.

Schools and universities in Jakarta were holding classes online until at least Tuesday, and civil servants based in the city were asked to work from home.

On Monday, Prabowo paid a visit to injured police at a hospital where he criticised protesters.

“The law states that if you want to demonstrate, you must ask for permission, and permission must be granted, and it must end at 6.00pm,” he said.

Looting

Experts said Prabowo’s U-turn in a speech on Sunday and Parliament’s gesture to revoke some MP perks may not be enough to dispel the unrest.

“The Indonesian government is a mess. The cabinet and parliament will not listen to the people’s pleas,” 60-year-old snack seller Suwardi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said.

“We have always been lied to.”

The Indonesian stock index fell more than 3% at the open on Monday after the weekend unrest rattled markets.

Deep-rooted anger against police drove protests on Friday after footage of the van hitting Affan went viral. Seven officers were detained for investigation.

Riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse thousands of stone-throwing protesters gathered near the nation's parliament building. Photo / Getty Images

On Monday, Agus Wijayanto, head of the accountability bureau at the National Police, told reporters an investigation had found criminal acts committed by two officers – the driver of the van and the officer next to him.

They “could be dishonourably discharged”, said Agus.

The crisis has prompted Prabowo to cancel a trip to China this week for a military parade commemorating the end of World War II.

In recent days the finance minister’s house was pillaged and several MPs have reportedly had their houses ransacked.

At least three people were killed after a fire Friday started by protesters at a council building in the eastern city of Makassar, while a fourth was killed by a mob in the city in a case of mistaken identity. Another confirmed victim was a student in Yogyakarta, who died in clashes.

In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok on Saturday suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.

– Agence France-Presse