Indian army races to find 50 missing after deadly Uttarakhand floods

AFP
4 mins to read

The Indian army is searching for over 50 missing people after deadly flash floods in Uttarakhand. Photo / AFP

The Indian Army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.

At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris tore

Save