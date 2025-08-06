The Indian army is searching for over 50 missing people after deadly flash floods in Uttarakhand. Photo / AFP
The Indian Army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment on Wednesday to search for scores of people missing a day after deadly Himalayan flash floods.
At least four people were killed and more than 50 are unaccounted for after a wall of muddy water and debris toredown a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state, rescue officials said on Wednesday.
Climate change experts warned that the disaster was a “wake-up call” to the effects of global warming.
Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change, coupled with urbanisation, is increasing their frequency and severity.
Torrential monsoon rains have hampered rescue efforts, with communication limited and phone lines damaged.
Government weather forecasters said on Wednesday that all major rivers in Uttarakhand were flowing above danger levels.
“Residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains,” the army said.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a “distress signal” of what is to come as climate change makes the planet’s water cycle ever more unpredictable.
Hydrologist Manish Shrestha said the 270mm of rain that fell within 24 hours counted as “an extreme event”.
Shrestha, from the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, said such rain in mountains had a “more concentrated” impact than on flatter lowlands.
“Such intense rainfall events are becoming increasingly common, and could be linked to climate change.”
Climate activist Harjeet Singh, from the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation in New Delhi, said “unscientific, unsustainable, and reckless construction” in the name of development were exacerbating the problem and “destroying our natural defences”.
“Global warming is super-charging our monsoons with extreme rain.
“The devastating loss... must be our final wake-up call.”