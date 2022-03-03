Jonathon Stefan Priscan appeared in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Thursday. Photo / NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

A Queenslander who allegedly bit his friend's mother's nipple twice to try and seduce her will contest the charges against him, a court was told.

Jonathon Stefan Priscan, 25, was charged with two counts of indecent assault and one count of basic assault over the alleged incident in Adelaide's south on March 18 last year.

He appeared in the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Thursday where his lawyer James Caldicott told Magistrate Rodney Oates his client would contest the charges.

Priscan was previously granted home detention bail at his mother's address that had conditions barring him from being within 100m of the alleged victim, her home or her work and banned him from contacting her.

During his hearing, the lawyer asked for the matter to be listed for a pre-trial conference hearing.

"It is in dispute and will get things moving forward," Caldicott said.

The court was told Priscan's home detention bail had been reduced to bail with a curfew but flagged that he wanted to vary it again because of "family dynamics".

Magistrate Oates said a formal application would need to be made, so the defendant's bail conditions remained.

Jonathon Stefan Priscan allegedly twice bit his friend's mother's nipple in a bid to seduce her. Photo / Supplied via NCA NewsWire

It was the first time Priscan was seen in person at one of his court appearances and sported a baby pink suit jacket, with white pants and glasses.

It is alleged the Fortitude Valley resident entered the victim's Huntfield Heights property through the laundry while she was inside her living room.

Earlier that day, the woman allegedly received a letter from the defendant asking to meet which she ignored.

The court was previously told the 54-year-old woman heard Priscan call out her name, asking her to let him in and he walked inside even though she refused.

Despite being asked to leave the property, he allegedly later managed to sit on top of the woman where he first grabbed her arm, torso and then breasts before leaning forward and biting her on the left nipple.

It was said in court that the woman then punched Priscan in the stomach to escape but he then lunged at her and again bit her nipple.

He is due to reappear in court in April.