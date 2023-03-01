Incredible story behind picture of car accident hero

This image of the couple posted by Joe radiates love. Photo / Joe Town

It’s an incredible image showing a man tenderly embracing his wife, and the sense of love and security absolutely radiates from it.

This is exactly how Joe Town remembers his father Todd Town, as a protector of those he loves, and ultimately, a hero.

Because when faced with danger, Todd didn’t flinch. Instead, he sacrificed his life for the woman he cherished.

Todd was travelling with his wife of almost 40 years Sandra to have dinner with friends on January 28 in Jamestown in New York, USA, when they were struck by a car going the wrong direction at high speed, with its lights off.

In the split second before impact, he swerved their car so that the other driver hit his side instead of his wife’s, meaning he took the brunt of the impact.

The force of the crash sent the couple’s car into a truck and then flying through the air.

Todd and Sandra were found by paramedics hanging upside down, holding hands.

Sadly, he passed away, however his final heroic act ended up saving Sandra’s life, who after a long battle in the intensive care unit is now getting ready to be released to a rehabilitation centre.

“Mum has since been released from the ICU into a step down room at UPMC Hamot and will (fingers crossed) be released to the rehab centre Monday,” Joe told news.com.au.

“She contracted Covid while in the hospital otherwise she’d already be in the rehab facility. After one to two weeks there, she will be home with us.

“She had a total of 78 staples, all of which were removed. Her stomach wound and her back surgery wound have both gone well. Her ankle is the big hurdle now but she’s been fighting through it and making advancements beyond the realm of a normal recovery.

Sandra recovering well in the hospital. Photo / Joe Town

“She’s incredible.”

She previously had surgeries including for organ damage; to repair the top, mid and lumbar sections of her back and spine including to fuse five vertebra; and for a tracheal tube.

Following his father’s death, Joe posted a touching tribute to him on Facebook along with the image of the two together, saying; “Dad is a hero and he died a hero’s death and that’s how he should be remembered”.

He also recalled the events of that night, along with another time when his father saved his mother’s life. He said he was taught by his father to protect the life of those you loved, no matter the cost.

Joe’s powerful tribute to his ‘hero’ father

They rounded the corner and began to pass a car on the left. As they were passing that car, another car travelling the opposite direction turned off his lights and through the dark of night, on a grey and sleek road, shot towards him like a missile catching him completely off guard.

Why is my dad a hero? Because of what happened next. The story of why my dad was a hero actually goes back much further than January 28th. It goes back to the moment he met mum.

My dad loved my mum the moment he saw her. The same look I see in pictures from those big hair and acid washed-jeans era is the same look he gave her every time he looked at her since then. My mum was his EVERYTHING.

He loved her as much as one could love someone … until … He had children. Then, as he and I would often relate, he loved mum even more. My father actually saved my mum from drowning as she was pinned under a rock in the rushing frigid currents of a river while members of the family ran to get help.

Todd Town protected his wife. Photo / Supplied

The rock, said to be the size of a compact car, was being held back by one of my dad’s hands as the other was pulling mum’s head above the water level. It took a team of men to move the rock and then she was pulled out from under it and rushed to the hospital where she suffered from a serious leg injury.

They told my dad in those moments, as she was put together with pins and screws, that she would never walk again. My father got a second opinion and requested … perhaps demanded that the doctors that work with The Buffalo Bills also take her on as a patient and help her rehab.

Wouldn’t you know they did and my mum never stopped moving, well, until January 28th, at Mile marker 27 on Route 86, when mum lay motionless while the medical teams worked diligently and proficiently to get her in a helicopter to Hamot Medical Center. My dad would always tell me from an early age it is my responsibility to take care of my sisters and look after mum while he was away/at work etc.

That was not a passive meaningless way of saying goodbye, it was an instruction and it was my duty. I was raised with these conservative and often rebuked principles. It is the man’s duty to protect the women of the family – not just from home invasion, but things like walking on the left side of the sidewalk so that my sisters and mum could walk on the inside insulated from passing cars. I was taught to never hit a woman even if she strikes me.

Family was always number one. Photo / Supplied

I was taught to not use harsh words or language with women. I was taught to hold the door open, to pay, to pull the chair out, to work harder, to arise earlier and retire to bed later, to give my verbal defence and, if ever needed, my physical defence for women.

Family was everything and it was more than a task. It was my job, no it was my duty … You see, that came from my dad and he lived that way and he taught me through his actions what that looked like. He gave me one last lesson, the greatest lesson of what that sacrifice looks like.

In .08 seconds, according to the black box retrieved from my dad’s truck, he tapped the brakes and then immediately turned the wheel 55 degrees to the right putting his side of the truck into the inevitable collision. POINT ZERO EIGHT SECONDS.

For the last time my dad, living the principles he preached, protected my mum. There is no better way to say I love you to the woman of your dreams than to put your life before hers. There is no more heroic way to die than to sacrifice your body on the field of battle motivated by the very core beliefs of your being in defence of what you love … rather in defence of WHO you love.

When I later observed my dad’s truck it was physically represented. The driver side of his truck was completely pushed in and the passenger side was much more in original form. He could have elected to turn to the left and attempt to go into the median but he didn’t. That’s not him, that’s not what he would do. It was an easy decision and he made it in .08 seconds.

Is that not love? Is that not honour? Is that not admirable? Dad is once again setting the tone for how one should live their life. We had the same size foot but he’s left me big shoes to fill. I love you dad. I’m so proud of you. I will tell everyone I know how you were a hero. You were mum’s hero. You are everyone’s hero.

I will teach my son to be the same man you taught me to be, I promise. I will, if necessary and without hesitation, do the same for my wife. You and your principles will be passed on. This is how you WILL be remembered.