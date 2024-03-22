Voyager 2023 media awards
In Paris, the Olympics clean up their act

New York Times
By: Somini Sengupta and Catherine Porter
10 mins to read
A pool from the 1924 Paris Olympics is getting a makeover for the 2024 games. Photo / Yulia Grigoryants, The New York Times

Organisers of the Games promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions by re-using historic buildings, adding bike lanes, even putting solar panels on the Seine. Will it work?

How do you produce a global sporting event,

