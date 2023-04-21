Voyager 2022 media awards
In a nation armed to the teeth, these tiny missteps led to tragedy

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Jack Healy, Glenn Thrush, Eliza Fawcett and Susan C. Beachy

A workman knocking on the wrong door. A cheerleader mistaking another car for her own. Small errors can have large consequences in a nation bristling with guns.

The maintenance man in North Carolina had just

