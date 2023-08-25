Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘If I Go Missing’ folders for the (very unlikely) possibility that you do

New York Times
By Fortesa Latifi
6 mins to read
An “In Case I Go Missing” binder. Photo / Stephen Grigoriou/Savor via The New York Times

An “In Case I Go Missing” binder. Photo / Stephen Grigoriou/Savor via The New York Times

The popularity of true-crime content has led some women to create binders containing personal information, a list of exes and even DNA.

Christina Murray printed all 53 pages of the document and wrote down her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World