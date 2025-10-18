It comes after Hamas released the body of 75-year-old Eliyahu Margalit via representatives from the Red Cross in southern Gaza on Friday evening local time, confirmed by the IDF.

Margalit, who was known to his family and friends as Churchill, is the 10th dead hostage to be returned. He was kidnapped and killed on October 7, 2023.

His daughter, Nili Margalit, was released on November 30, 2023.

‘Our beloved Eli has returned home’

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Margalit in a statement as “a cowboy at heart” who managed a cattle ranch and horse stables at Nir Oz for many years.

His family said: “Our beloved Eli has returned home, 742 days after he was murdered and kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

“We thank the people of Israel and the Hostage Families Forum for their support in the long struggle for his return and promise that we will not stop or rest until the last of the hostages is returned for burial in Israel.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that its team had taken “all possible measures to ensure the deceased are managed with respect”, and that Israeli forensic authorities would identify the remains in Tel Aviv.

Under the terms of a peace deal spearheaded by Donald Trump, the United States President, Hamas has returned all 20 of the surviving Israeli hostages kidnapped during the attacks on October 7, 2023.

The group also agreed to release the bodies of 28 deceased hostages still in Gaza, but it has struggled to locate all the remains: 18 people have yet to be repatriated.

In exchange, nearly 2000 Palestinian prisoners were freed from jails and the IDF has halted its military campaign in Gaza.

A team of disaster response specialists from Turkey are poised to enter Gaza to recover the bodies of Palestinians and Israelis, including those of hostages, buried under destroyed buildings.

Reports suggested they could be allowed by Israel to enter Gaza tomorrow.

Concerns have been raised over the potential misuse of the team’s heavy equipment that could be repurposed by Hamas to access underground tunnels.

Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force that operates under Hamas authority, said more than 280 bodies had been recovered from the rubble since the ceasefire went into effect.

Hamas operatives were seen using heavy machinery to dig in the Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Younis.

Egypt is expected to lead a planned International Stabilisation Force to manage security in Gaza after being given backing by the UN Security Council, according to reports.

European powers and the US are preparing a motion that will give the force a UN mandate, the Guardian reported, citing diplomatic sources.

There is no suggestion that British troops will be involved but Azerbaijan has agreed to contribute troops, making it the second country after Indonesia to pledge to do so.

Gaza’s Rafah border crossing will reopen on Monday, allowing Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza, the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, reaffirmed his determination to “secure the return of all hostages”.

Benny Gantz, the Israeli Defence Minister, has warned that the military will restart the war if Hamas fails to do so.

Trump said he would allow Israeli forces to resume fighting if Hamas failed to uphold its end of the deal. “Israel will return to those streets as soon as I say the word,” he told CNN.

‘It’s a gruesome process’

The President’s advisers said he believed Hamas was doing what it could to return bodies but was hampered by the intense destruction of Gaza.

“It’s a gruesome process… They’re digging and they’re finding a lot of bodies. Then they have to separate the bodies,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, described the warnings from the IDF leadership as “unacceptable pressure tactics”.

“The issue of the bodies is complex and requires time, especially after the occupation changed the landscape of Gaza,” Hamad said in a statement.

“We will return the bodies and adhere to the agreement as we promised.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.