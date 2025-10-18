Advertisement
IDF confirms return of two deceased hostages as Hamas continues searches

Max Stephens
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Hamas hands over two more bodies to Israel. Photo / Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

Hamas released another two bodies of hostages as it continued to search for the remains of others in Gaza.

The terror group’s military wing – the Qassam Brigades – earlier said the bodies would be released at around 10pm local time on Saturday without providing the identities.

Reports suggested Israel

