Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Idaho student murders: University investigated suspect’s behaviour around time of killings

New York Times
By: Mike Baker and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs
5 mins to read
Bryan Kohberger, left, with his attorney at Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. Photo / AP

Bryan Kohberger, left, with his attorney at Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. Photo / AP

The doctoral student charged with murdering four University of Idaho undergraduates displayed such troubling behaviour in the weeks around the killings that the university investigated his conduct around women, counselled him over a verbal altercation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World