'I predicted this': President Trump outsmarts Twitter ban

Despite Twitter permanently suspending and deleting the profile of Donald Trump, the US President has found a way to share four tweets from the official @POTUS account.

The tweet thread was posted and deleted almost immediately before being sent as a statement to reporters, where they were credited to the president.

A message from President Trump on the government @POTUS via Twitter for iPhone: "...STAY TUNED!" pic.twitter.com/e8o6ZlraAT — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 9, 2021

In his rant, Trump blasted the social media giant claiming they are working with the "Democrats and the Radical left" to silence him and the "75,000,000 great patriots" which voted for him. He also hinted at building his own platform and announced he would have a "big announcement soon".

While Trump was briefly re-admitted on the social media platform after a 12-hour ban, the new restriction comes as fears his social media profile will continue to incite violence after Thursday's unprecedented riots in the US Capitol building.

In what would be the final tweets to be published on his account, Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning and wrote: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

And then: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Earlier today, Twitter permanently suspended his account.

Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s Twitter suspension: “Well, I think it’s a violation of free speech, obviously” pic.twitter.com/rKQnNJCOG9 — Rohit Kachroo (@RohitKachrooITV) January 8, 2021

Currently, democrats in Congress are "moving rapidly" towards impeaching President Donald Trump again, even after his speech yesterday acknowledging a "new administration" would take power on January 20.