Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

'I could just vanish': In Kabul, pocket notes to prevent anonymous death

6 minutes to read

Arifa Armaghan's identity card and pocket note. Photo / Kiana Hayeri, The New York Times

New York Times
By: David Zucchino and Fatima Faizi

As violence engulfs them, some Afghans carry notes with their names, blood types and relatives' phone numbers in case they are killed or severely wounded.

Tareq Qassemi, a bookseller, lost a close friend to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.