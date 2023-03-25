Timothy Bliefnick made a concerning comment on Family Feud in 2021. Photo / Supplied

A chilling answer to a game show host three years ago has raised eyebrows after the contestant was accused of shooting his estranged wife dead in her home during an ugly divorce battle.

Timothy Bliefnick was appearing in 2021 as a contestant on Family Feud in the United States when he was asked by host Steve Harvey to predict what the most common answer to: “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”

Before answering, he addressed his wife, 41-year-old Becky Bliefnick, and told her, “Honey, I love you”, then added, " … said, ‘I do’?”

The crowd responded with both gasps and laughter, while Harvey delivered a blank stare.

The 39-year-old has now, three years on from his appearance, been charged with Ms Bliefnick’s murder.

He has been accused of entering her home in Quincy, in the US state of Massachusetts, and shooting her several times on February 23.

They shared three sons together.

Becky Bliefnick (left) was found dead in her home on February 23. Photo / Becky Bliefnick/Facebook

Bliefnick’s lawyer has shut down any link between his client’s answer to the Family Feud question and his wife’s death.

The lawyer Casey Schnack said earlier this month it was a “silly answer to a silly question on a silly show” and argued the comment “doesn’t make one a murderer”.

After receiving a blank reaction from the host, Bliefnick defended his words.

“Not my mistake, not my mistake. I love my wife,” he said, adding, “I’m going to get in trouble for that aren’t I?”

Harvey responded: “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house. Now the only shot this has of being maybe OK at the watch party, is if it’s on the board, and it’s going to need to be number two or three.

“Because if it’s number seven and only two people said it that’s going to put you in the butt hole category,” he said.

Regretting a marriage was ultimately the second most common response to the question, with 20 out of 100 people responding with it.

Bliefnick appeared in court this week charged with his wife’s murder but has yet to enter a plea. He is expected to remain in custody until the next hearing.

Tim Bliefnick is accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife. Photo / Adams County Sheriff’s Office

The home his wife occupied was just 1.5km from where he was living. She had previously filed a restraining order against Mr Bliefnick swell as his father.

She was later hit with a restraining order from Bliefnick.

Prosecutors have described her death an “act of domestic violence” and alleged her death was not the result of a random act.

‘This is an act of domestic violence. Every victim needs to be seen, heard and believed,” Assistant State Attorney Josh Jones said, according to media reports.

“While our thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca Bliefnick’s family and her children, our focus and efforts remain on bringing her murderer to justice.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the murdered mum by her sister Sarah Reilly, who wrote that her sister would be “remembered for the life she cherished – a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family.

“She leaves behind three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything. Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing – her true calling – where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis,” the fundraising page read.

“Moving forward, our whole family will lovingly support and care for the boys for the rest of their lives in the ways we know Becky would want.”

She said she had set up the GoFundMe page “with the goal of establishing a scholarship fund in Becky’s name as well as to help with family expenses related to Becky’s death and the future care of her boys”.

The fund has raised almost $140,000 ($225,000).

Alarm was first raised for the late mum’s welfare when she didn’t collect her children from school on February 23.

Police subsequently attended her home where they found her body.

Rebecca Bliefnick was a 41-year-old nurse and mum of three. Photo / GoFundMe/Becky Bliefnick Memorial and Support Fund

Mr Bliefnick, a business developer, was reportedly “very co-operative” with officers when they attended his rental property on March 1, giving police the keys to his home and car.

The couple were understood to have been married in 2009 and were in the process of divorce proceedings at the time of Ms Bliefnick’s death.

Paperwork for the divorce was filed in February 2021, according to court records.