Four people have died in St Lucie County, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expects more casualties.
Milton has caused widespread power outages and major damage in its wake.
More than 100 Kiwis were among the millions of people in Florida battered by a deadly hurricane overnight, sparking catastrophic flooding and causing significant damage to homes, buildings and stadiums.
CNN is reporting four people have died in St Lucie County following tornadoes there. Florida governor Ron DeSantis said they are expecting more casualties.
“We haven’t even seen the effects of Hurricane Milton yet,” St Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said.
“I can tell you that there was nothing left to some of these places but foundations.”
The journey out of harm’s way to Atlanta took her 11 hours in the bumper-to-bumper traffic, double the usual time.
She said the foyer of the hotel was packed with “stressed” people when she left.
“It was like Noah’s Ark.”
The US National Hurricane Centre earlier described Milton as a “catastrophic” and “dangerous” major hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 260km/h, putting it at the highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale - a Category 5 hurricane.
President Joe Biden earlier said the storm was expected to be one of the most destructive hurricanes in Florida in more than a century, with the potential to wipe out entire communities.
