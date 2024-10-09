Hurricane Milton pictured off the Florida coast this morning NZ time. Image / NOAA
More than a million people have been ordered to leave or brace for impact as Hurricane Milton churns towards a potentially cataclysmic collision with Florida.
Hurricane Milton is tearing towards Florida’s Gulf Coast, leaving residents with one final day to flee or hunker down before the “catastrophic” category-five storm is predicted to hit, triggering a life-threatening storm surge.
With more than one million people in coastal areas under evacuation orders, those fleeing for higher ground clogged highways on Tuesday and petrol stations ran out of fuel, in a region still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago.
The storm was on a collision course for the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, home to more than three million people, though forecasters said the path could vary before the storm crosses the coast late on Wednesday night.
10/9 11am EDT: A large area of destructive storm surge is expected along a portion of the west-central coast of the Florida Peninsula.
If you are in the Storm Surge Warning area, this is an extremely life-threatening situation. The time to evacuate is quickly coming to a close. pic.twitter.com/UF6SoHYZxx
The US National Hurricane Center described Milton as a “catastrophic” and “dangerous” major hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 260km/h, putting it at the highest level on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.
Weather conditions were expected to start deteriorating in the afternoon, it said in an advisory.
Officials from US President Joe Biden to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned people in evacuation zones to get out or risk death.
Michael Tylenda, who was visiting his son in Tampa, said he was heeding that advice.
“If anybody knows anything about Florida, when you don’t evacuate when you’re ordered to, you can pretty much die,” Tylenda said.
“They’ve had a lot of people here stay at their homes and they end up drowning. It’s just not worth it. You know, the house can be replaced. The stuff can be replaced. So it’s just better to get out of town.”
While wind speeds could drop and downgrade Milton to a lesser category, the size of the storm was growing, putting ever more coastal areas in danger.
In its latest advisory, the NHC said Milton was expected to turn to the east-northeast and east on Thursday and Friday.
Early on Wednesday, the eye of the storm was about 480km southwest of Tampa.
Milton was expected to maintain hurricane strength as it crosses the Florida peninsula, posing storm surge danger on the state’s Atlantic Coast as well.
Milton became the third-fastest intensifying storm on record in the Atlantic, growing from a category one to a category five in less than 24 hours.
“These extremely warm sea surface temperatures provide the fuel necessary for the rapid intensification that we saw taking place to occur,” said climate scientist Daniel Gilford of Climate Central, a non-profit research group.
“We know that as human beings increase the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, largely by burning fossil fuels, we are increasing that temperature all around the planet.”