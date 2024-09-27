At least 33 people have died in the southeastern United States following Hurricane Helene’s landfall as the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression.
Tropical Storm Helene has brought flooding to the Carolinas after causing widespread destruction as a major hurricane moving through Florida and Georgia, killing at least 33 people, swamping neighbourhoods and leaving more than 4 million homes and businesses without power.
Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend region as a powerful category four hurricane on Thursday at 11.10pm and left a chaotic landscape of overturned boats in harbours, felled trees, submerged cars and flooded streets.
Police and firefighters carried out thousands of water rescues throughout the affected states, including in Atlanta, where an apartment complex had to be evacuated because of flooding.
Helene came ashore in Florida with 225km/h winds, weakening to a tropical storm as it moved into Georgia early on Friday.
As of early afternoon, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression and was packing maximum sustained winds of 55km/h as it slowed over Tennessee and Kentucky, the National Hurricane Center said.
Helene’s heavy rains were still producing catastrophic flooding in the southern Appalachians, the NHC said.
More than 50 people were trapped on the roof of a hospital at midday on Friday in Unicoi County, Tennessee, local media reported, as floodwaters swamped the rural community.