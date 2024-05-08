Brett Button, the bus driver from the Hunter Valley crash. Photo / Getty Images

8 May, 2024

Brett Button, the bus driver from the Hunter Valley crash. Photo / Getty Images

Driver Brett Button has pleaded guilty over a bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley that left 10 people dead and many more injured.

The driver responsible for the deadly NSW Hunter Valley bus crash has pleaded guilty to a string of dangerous driving charges.

But Brett Andrew Button, 59, had all 10 of his manslaughter charges withdrawn when he faced Newcastle Local Court as he admitted lesser charges over the June smash that killed 10 people and injured dozens more.

In a deal struck with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of dangerous driving causing death, nine charges of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and 16 ccharges of furious driving causing bodily harm.

Earlier, prosecutors said they would apply to detain Button in custody, a move defence lawyers flagged they would not oppose.

He was not required to enter pleas to back-up charges, including negligent driving causing death.

Another 25 charges of causing bodily harm by misconduct were withdrawn.

Button arrived at court flanked by a pack of about a dozen supporters.

He did not say anything to a large group of waiting media.

Button was arrested after losing control of a bus carrying wedding guests from the Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton about 11.30pm on June 11.

Matt and Leanne Mullen, parents of Bec Mullen, who was killed in the Hunter Valley bus crash. Photo / Getty Images

The bus rolled on to its side after hitting a guard rail.

Button has previously apologised for the incident, telling reporters outside court in March he was “devastated by what has occurred” and that he was “truly and deeply sorry”.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has declined to comment on the reason for the manslaughter charges being withdrawn.

Button had been on bail after initially being granted release due to mental health and wellbeing concerns should he be kept in custody.