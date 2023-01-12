Voyager 2022 media awards
Hunter Biden’s tangled tale comes front and centre

27 minutes to read
New York Times
By Adam Entous, Michael S. Schmidt and Katie Benner

Federal prosecutors could decide soon whether to indict the US president’s son on tax and gun charges, and he faces a fresh round of hostile congressional hearings. But a close look at his story shows

