Police have released footage of two cars seen near an internet personality’s home when a fire broke out at the property.

A YouTube personality whose home was targeted in a suspected arson case is being given police protection as detectives hunt the organised criminals believed to be behind the attack.

Investigators hope CCTV footage, released on Wednesday, could spark a breakthrough as they try to find those responsible for the fire at the Bondi house of Jordan Shanks-Markovina, known online as Friendlyjordies.

Emergency services responded to a fire at the home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in November 2022, when the property and an adjoining house were significantly damaged.

The home, belonging to the controversial content producer, was vacant at the time of the fire.

Police said the incident appeared to be linked to another fire reported at the property days earlier.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Puffett said both attacks were deliberate, meticulously planned and “by no means” spontaneous.

“I have no doubt that the intent was to create havoc,” Puffett said.

“Anyone that’s prepared to burn down a residential premises in the middle of the night is looking to harm somebody.”

Police believe the YouTuber’s videos, which contain political commentary and satire, could have been the motivation behind the arson.

Footage released on Wednesday shows two cars investigators believe could be linked to the blaze.

One car is a black 2018 Mercedes C200, believed to be stolen and carrying cloned plates.

The other is a silver 2013 Ford Falcon with one working fog light and reflective stickers under the number plate.

The cars were near the crime scene around the time of the fires after travelling to the eastern suburbs from the Campbelltown area, about 50km away.

Police believe four or more men in their 20s, with potential links to organised crime, were in the cars at the time.

“We believe one of the vehicles was subjected to cloned plates, this is a hallmark of these networks,” Det Insp Puffett said.

“We believe the modus operandi of these offences is distinctly unique to at least one of the organised criminal networks.”

Shanks-Markovina is being provided with police protection given the suspected gang links to the crimes.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the cars or the identities of their owners and occupants at the time to come forward.



