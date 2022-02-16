Human remains found following Sydney shark attack

A swimmer has died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in a shark attack at a popular Sydney beach.
Their remains were found following a shark attack at Malabar in Sydney's east on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Buchan Point around 4.30pm following reports from the public a shark had attacked a swimmer in the water.
"Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn't a lot paramedics could do when we arrived," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.
A rock fisherman reportedly saw the swimmer taken.
Witnesses said they heard the swimmer yelling at the time of the attack.
"Some guy was swimming and a shark came and attacked him vertically," Kris Linto, a witness, told 9 News.
"We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere.
"It was really bad."
Linto claimed he saw a 4.5-metre great white shark attack the swimmer.
Little Bay Beach has been closed as officers continue to search the area.
It is the first fatality from a shark attack in Sydney since 1963.
Police will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the swimmer.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.