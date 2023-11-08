Voyager 2023 media awards
How to kidnap $423,000 in rare Japanese Kit Kats

New York Times
By Amelia Nierenberg

The long, strange criminal trail of one stolen load of valuable sweets.

Danny Taing’s 55,000 Kit Kats began their long, twisted and sometimes obscure journey in Japan.

Taing is the founder of Bokksu, a New

