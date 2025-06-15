Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How the ancient practice of babywearing has gone high-end

By Alissa Merksamer
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Some mothers are buying baby carriers that cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Photo / Sakura Bloom via Washington Post

Some mothers are buying baby carriers that cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars. Photo / Sakura Bloom via Washington Post

“I am selling my Artipoppe baby carrier for $300. Best carrier I have had to date and kept in very good shape. If interested, message me!”

Someone posted this in my San Francisco Bay Area mothers’ group. That price for a baby carrier? A used baby carrier?

By contrast,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World