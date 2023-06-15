Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How a toilet plunger improved CPR

New York Times
By Joanne Silberner
5 mins to read
A toilet plunger got the doctors thinking about better ways to do CPR. Photo / Getty Images

A toilet plunger got the doctors thinking about better ways to do CPR. Photo / Getty Images

The conventional method for chest compressions doesn’t have a great success rate. Doctors are pumping it up with a high-tech plunger.

In 1988, a 65-year-old man’s heart stopped at home. His wife and son didn’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World