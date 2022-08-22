Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
World

How a CEO used viral social media fame to lure in women

21 minutes to read
New York Times
By Karen Weise

Dan Price was applauded for paying a minimum salary of US$70,000 at his Seattle company and criticising corporate greed. The adulation helped to hide and enable his behaviour.

Kacie Margis, a model and artist, first

