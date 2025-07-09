Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Houthi rebels sink second merchant vessel in renewed Red Sea attacks

By Aya Iskandarani and Maha Loubaris
AFP·
4 mins to read

Houthi attacks have prompted many freight companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea. Photo / AFP

Houthi attacks have prompted many freight companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea. Photo / AFP

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that sank a merchant vessel earlier this week, their second attack on Red Sea shipping in 24 hours as they resumed their campaign in the key waterway.

The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, was badly damaged in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World