House Speaker Mike Johnson says he doesn’t see ‘a path’ to a third Trump term

Amy B Wang
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

House Speaker Mike Johnson today at the Capitol. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said today that he does not see a way United States President Donald Trump could run for a third term.

It’s an idea that Trump has long floated even though it is prohibited by the US Constitution.

At a news conference with House Republican

