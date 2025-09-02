Advertisement
House committee releases first batch of Epstein documents

By Kadia Goba
Washington Post·
Quick Read

Documents related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released. Photo / Getty Images

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has released 33,295 pages of documents related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It is expected to be the first in a series of releases made public as a result of a bipartisan clamour for more transparency on the subject in the United States.

