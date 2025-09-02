Documents related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released. Photo / Getty Images

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has released 33,295 pages of documents related to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It is expected to be the first in a series of releases made public as a result of a bipartisan clamour for more transparency on the subject in the United States.

House Oversight chairman James Comer (Republican-Kentucky) subpoenaed the Justice Department for the documents before the recess.

A statement from his office indicated he expected the department to continue producing records relating to Epstein, while taking the proper care tor redact personal information of victims and other unsavoury material.

