A US hotel guest is taking legal action after he says the night manager snuck into his room and sexually assaulted him - by sucking on his toes.

Texas man Pete Brennan was staying at a Hilton hotel in Nashville while in town on business and woke early in the morning on March 30 to the disturbing scene.

“I instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?” Brennan told WTVF.

He said the man was wearing a uniform and was responding but not answering his questions directly.

Brennan told WKRN that it was “a complete violation”.

“It was almost like a dream, a sort of nightmare. It just didn’t make sense. Why is this person touching me?” he said.

Last Friday, police arrested 52-year-old David Neal for the bizarre assault.

In a statement, Metro Nashville police said that Neal has cloned a key card to get access to the room. He told police that he went there because he smelled smoke and wanted to check on the victim.

There were no other reports of smoke and Neal did not report his concerns to any other staff, police added.

David Neal, the night manager accused of the bizarre assault. Photo / Metro Nashville Police Department

Brennan’s lawyer said that he had discovered that the night manager had a chequered past, telling WKRN that he had charges including forgery, drink-driving and manslaughter.

“When Hilton hired this person, they had to have known,” Michael Fisher said.

“They have to do background checks to know, and the fact that they would put somebody like that in a position where they have the ability to clone keys, have the ability to get into a guest’s room.”

“The fact that this would occur, it’s just shocking to us. We haven’t seen a case like this.”

The hotel provided a statement to WTVF, stating that they would work with police.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” the hotel’s manager said.











