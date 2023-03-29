US President Joe Biden said the shooting was "a family's worst nightmare". Video / C-SPAN

Footage of Joe Biden getting given instructions for a meeting with union leaders has blown up online, again sparking discussion over the US President’s capabilities as commander in chief.

“Sir, down the ramp. And we have people lined up here, some union leaders and workers. Your mark is the blue one to the left. You’ve got a blue mark,” his handler says, guiding the President towards his next media obligation.

“I’ll help you get started.”

Biden can be heard saying “how are y’all doing” as his handler continues to instruct him what to do next.

Some took the video as another chance to take a swipe at the 80-year-old leader, who has been lashed for several public blunders in the past.

Shocking Biden hot-mic reveals how handlers program his every move



WATCH.



Yes, this is 100% real.pic.twitter.com/Qgsii21QBe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

Journalist and podcast host Benny Johnson described the footage as “shocking”, claiming it is evidence his handlers “plan his every move”.

However, others believed the clip was nothing out of the ordinary.

“As a former RCMP officer, I spent part of my career protecting visiting heads of state and other VIPs. I understand this might seem strange to many people unfamiliar with visiting dignitaries, but nothing in this video is unusual,” author Simon Gervais replied.

Biden was smashed online only yesterday for his reaction to this week’s Tennessee school shooting.

Biden addressed the audience by introducing himself before then saying, “I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream”.

“By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs – you think I’m kidding, I’m not,” the President then said.

Biden continued before shifting his address to condemning the shooting.

“He did eventually address the issue, but really, surely he would know the gravity of the situation and jokes about ice cream and good-looking kids in the audience…” Sky News Rita Panahi said.

“He needs the autocue, he needs the cards, he needs so much direction.”

Three children just died.

Three adults just died.



Biden’s opening remarks:

"I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream." pic.twitter.com/hofmQDRuwh — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 27, 2023

In November last year, Biden flashed his cheat sheet in the view of cameras, revealing detailed instructions given by staff to the then 79-year-old during his visit to Bali for the G20 Summit.

Biden was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment on the sidelines of the summit in Nusa Dua when he inadvertently showed the instructions as he rifled through his papers.

“YOU, President Widodo, and Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event starts,” the bullet points in bright red letters read.

“YOU will sit at the centre, front tables alongside President Widodo and President von der Leyen.

“Photos will be taken of the leaders seated around the table.

“President Widodo delivers remarks (5 minutes) and introduces YOU.

“YOU will deliver opening remarks (5 minutes), then introduce President von der Leyen.”

The following day Biden again gave reporters a glimpse at his note cards as he addressed a missile strike in Poland.

The President has a habit of flashing his notes in the view of cameras.

In June last year, he held up a comically detailed cheat sheet prepared for a meeting with wind industry executives.

Staff ordered “YOU take YOUR seat” and “YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)”, among other very specific directions.

He has also frequently been spotted with cheat sheets featuring names and pictures of reporters or other officials to call on.