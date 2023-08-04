Sotheby's International Realty believes it to be the most expensive property sold in Connecticut. Photo / AP

Copper Beech Farm, with 20 hectares of waterfront property in the US town of Greenwich, has sold for just under US$139 million ($228 million), believed to be a record home sale in Connecticut, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The estate, once owned by a family that helped start what is now US Steel, dates back to the late 19th century. The main house is a 1250sq m mansion with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There is also a three-bedroom gatehouse and a two-bedroom carriage house with a clock tower.

Copper Beech Farm. Photo / AP

The estate includes a swimming pool, a grass tennis court, an apple orchard and two private beaches along Long Island Sound.

“We always have significant demand for Greenwich waterfront,” listing agent Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty said. “This is the ultimate in Greenwich waterfront in terms of the overall size and the unprecedented amount of shoreline associated with it.”

The main house features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Photo / AP

McElwreath said the property, which last sold in 2014 for about US$120m, was listed in February at US$150m and ultimately sold for US$138,830,000. She would not disclose the buyer or seller.

The Wall Street Journal reported the seller is a limited liability company tied to Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio.

It is the most expensive home sold in Connecticut, McElwreath said.

“It was when it was last sold and I can tell you we have not had a sale to exceed it since then,” she said. “I cannot tell you where it stands in terms of sales in the United States. ... I’d say it’s in the top 20, but it’s almost impossible to verify that particular number.”