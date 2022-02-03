The Endeavour was used on Captain Cook's maiden voyage to Australia. Photo / Stephen Schmidt, Australian National Maritime Museum

After 22 years of research and fieldwork, maritime archaeologists believe they have found the remains of the HMS Endeavour – the vessel Captain James Cook used on his maiden voyage to Australia and New Zealand in 1770.

Found off the coast of Newport Harbour in Rhode Island, US, at a spot known as "RI 2394" the remnants match the potential dimensions, structure, shape and construction of the ship.

More testing is needed, but the director and CEO of the Australian National Maritime Museum, Kevin Sumption says he is "satisfied" with the "archival and archaeological" evidence so far.

The dimensions, structure, shape and construction of ship suggest the uncovered wreckage is of the HMS Endeavour. Photo / Australian National Maritime Museum

"It's an important historical moment, as this vessel's role in exploration, astronomy and science applies not just to Australia, but also Aotearoa New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States," said Sumption.

"Although only around 15 per cent of the vessel remains, the focus is now on what can be done to protect and preserve it."

"The museum continues to work closely with maritime experts in Rhode Island and of course with the Australian, Rhode Island and US Governments to secure the site."

However, the lead investigator and director of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, Dr Kathy Abbass, says the announcement was "premature" and places the Australian National Maritime Museum in a "breach of contract".

"The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) is now and always has been the lead organisation for the study in the Newport harbour," she wrote in a statement shared by ABC reporter, Jamie Travers.

"What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification."

#BREAKING The lead investigator on the Endeavour discovery -- Dr Kathy Abbass from the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project -- says that Australia has jumped the gun ⚓️



According to the Australian National Maritime Museum however, many leading clues suggest the boat is most likely the HMS Endeavour. This includes the length of the surviving hull, the structural details and shape, and the timber sample, which suggests it was built in Europe and not America. Other diagnostic clues also include the construction of the keel along the bottom of the wreck, the joinery used in its bow and the placement of the vessel's fore and main mast, which are identical to those shown on 18th century plans of Endeavour.

Dubbing the vessel as "one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia's maritime history", Sumption said efforts will now be focused on maintaining the wreck.

"The archaeological work continues, and we anticipate further discussion of the evidence over the coming months. We look forward to continuing the work in Rhode Island as we move to the next phase."

The discovery has been 22 years in the making. Photo / Australian National Maritime Museum

Although the HMS Endeavour might be best known for Cook's maiden voyage to Australia and New Zealand from 1768 to 1771, which allowed him to chart the coast of New Zealand and east coast of Australia, it was sold to a private owner in 1775.

From there it was renamed Lord Sandwich and used to ferry goods to the Baltic before it was hired by the Royal Navy to transport troops to fight American colonists.

The ship was believed to have been scuttled by the British in August 1778 in a defensive move against the combined American and French forces.

Lord Sandwich was sunk alongside the Earl of Orford, Mayflower, Peggy and Yowart to create a blockade at the northern end of the harbour.