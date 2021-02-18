Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston to hand over control amid sex scandal

The founder of Hillsong church will hand over control to "younger" pastors.

Auckland-born Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has revealed he and his wife Bobbie are stepping away from their leading roles to make way for a new generation of leaders.

Houston, who turns 67 this week, told attendees at Hillsong's Vision Sunday service he had been "doing a lot of soul-searching and praying" about the future of the megachurch.

The announcement follows a spate of international lawsuits and revelations of New York Pastor Carl Lentz's affair.

Bobbie Houston also found herself under fire for "fat-shaming" slurs.

It has been 38 years since the couple started their Australian church empire in Baulkham Hills, in Sydney's leafy northwest.

"For Bobbie and I, moving forward and I guess globally we've grown so rapidly and it's been really a time when what has become clear is we need to put a whole lot more structure into what we're doing globally," Houston said.

"It's at the point where it's virtually impossible … unsustainable for us to lead everything we are leading right now."

Houston is looking for ways to share the load, particularly with "younger leaders".

Frank Houston founded Sydney Christian Life Centre, which would eventually come under the leadership of his son Pastor Brian Houston before merging into Hillsong Church. Photo / Supplied

But Houston made it clear he and his wife were "definitely not retiring".

"We'll still be here preaching and part of the team," he said.

"We've grown so fast around the world and need to put structures in place to carry that. I would like to really put in place younger leaders. Younger leaders here in Australia and younger leaders around the globe. I want to look at ways that we can share that load and over these next couple of years heading up to that church being 40 here."

In November last year the Hillsong pastor who baptised pop star Justin Bieber was sacked.

The action to fire New York pastor Carl Lentz followed the recent discovery of "moral failures", Houston wrote in an email to Hillsong East Coast church members.

Pastor Carl Lentz with his wife, Laura. Photo / Instagram: Carl Lentz

Hillsong Church was founded in Australia in 1983 but in recent years has branched into the United States and Britain.

Houston said there had been an increasing amount of "misinformation" spread about the church.

"Since our upset in New York in October last year, some of you would know that the media attacks we've had have been more intense than any time in our history," he said.

"Here in Australia we've pretty well had interesting relationships with the media for 20 years and so our church is very seasoned in it. But I've never seen anything quite like this – just the amount of misinformation."