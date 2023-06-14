Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hillary Clinton’s emails: A nation struggles to unsubscribe

New York Times
By: Reid J. Epstein and Katie Glueck
8 mins to read
While Hillary Clinton still evokes visceral reactions among Republicans, she was never found to have systematically or deliberately mishandled classified information. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

While Hillary Clinton still evokes visceral reactions among Republicans, she was never found to have systematically or deliberately mishandled classified information. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

As Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former president to face federal charges, many Republicans tried to change the subject by renewing an eight-year-old controversy.

It is the topic that the nation just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World