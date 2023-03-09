Hakea Prison maximum security prison for males, where an inmate was killed. Photo / 9News

The “high profile” prisoner killed in an incident at Western Australia’s Hakea Prison has been identified as Ashley Bropho.

The state’s Department of Justice confirmed a 40-year-old Aboriginal man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8am Thursday.

“Prison staff provided first aid and paramedics attended but the man was unable to be revived,” reads a DoJ statement.

“The circumstances surrounding the death will be subject to a police investigation.

“The prison is assisting the investigation and two units have been placed in lockdown to assist police.

“WA Police will provide a report to the State Coroner.”

The West Australian reported that Bropho is suspected to have been beaten to death.

WA Police said they were notified of the death at the Canning Vale facility, about 16km south of Perth’s CBD, at 9.25am Thursday.

Bropho was arrested and charged last year after luring a nine-year-old girl from a park with the intention of sexually abusing her.

The 40-year-old, who was raised in the same house as Cleo Smith’s alleged kidnapper Terence Kelly, appeared in Perth’s District Court on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent dealing with a child under 13, and one of encouraging a child to perform a sexual act.

During the hearing, Bropho reportedly told the court he wanted to stay in prison so he would not get into any trouble.

“Detectives from the Major Crime Division are attending the prison to establish the circumstances surrounding the death in custody,” reads their release.

The incident on Thursday caused parts of the prison to be put into lockdown, creating havoc for scheduled court appearances via video link from the facility.

Bropho approached a young girl while she was playing at a park in Perth’s Doubleview on July 12 last year.

“[He] coerced her to a nearby residence, where he indecently dealt with her,” police alleged in a statement at the time.

“The girl was able to leave the house and alert family members of the incident.”

Soon after, officers swarmed Bropho’s home and he was taken into custody.

The West Australian reported he offered the child his Hungry Jack’s burger if she would follow him.

Bropho then led the girl inside his home, which was under the supervision of an NDIS-funded carer.

The girl said she wanted to go home and was then kissed on the lips by Bropho.

Bropho then led her to his bedroom and pushed her on to the bed before exposing himself.

At the time, Bropho’s carer was on her way to visit him and had seen him enter the house with the little girl. She began banging on the door.

Prosecutor Stacey Watts said the carer was “madly honking her car horn” to get Bropho to open the door.

“The conduct was very serious and very brazen,” Watts said. “It is only when the carer happened to arrive [that it stopped].”