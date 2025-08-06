Advertisement
HHS ends mRNA projects, public health experts raise concerns about the impact

By Carolyn Y. Johnson and Lauren Weber
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

The Trump Administration’s termination of mRNA vaccine projects risks future pandemic preparedness, experts warn. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Trump Administration’s decision to terminate hundreds of millions of dollars to develop mRNA vaccines and treatments imperils the country’s ability to fight future pandemics and is built on false or misleading claims about the technology, United States public health experts said.

Vaccine development is typically a years-long process, but

