Israeli authorities are investigating whether shrapnel or a misfired Iron Dome missile killed David Moshe Ben Shitrit.
The 21-year-old’s death occurred during an exchange of fire after Israel launched a preemptive strike on Lebanon, citing intel suggesting the Iran-backed militia was preparing its rocket launchers for a 5am attack.
A military official told AFP an initial investigation indicated the soldier was killed “either directly from an Iron Dome interceptor or from falling shrapnel from the interceptor, which accidentally hit a Dvora-class fast patrol boat after intercepting an unmanned aerial vehicle” fired by Hezbollah. Two others were injured.
Open-source intelligence experts believe an Israeli Iron Dome missile interceptor was chasing a Hezbollah drone when it accidentally exploded over the ship, raining down shrapnel.
An explosion over the vessel was captured on video while inside the vessel, debris was scattered around on board and a large hole was visible.
The IDF meanwhile said 100 fighter jets hit thousands of rocket launchers aimed at central and northern Israel.
Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, said 90% of the targets were short-range rocket launchers aimed at northern Israel.
Hagari also contradicted Hezbollah’s estimate on the amount of rockets and drones fired, putting them at 230 and 20 respectively.
An Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon left huge smoke plumes and explosions in what appeared to be an open field where rocket launchers had been hidden.
The IDF also issued an illustrative graphic of the pre-emptive attack, showing fighter jets attacking several areas with rocket launchers in southern Lebanon.
Tamir Hayman, a former IDF intelligence chief, told Channel 12 the army had spent months studying the fields where Hezbollah has hidden many of its rockets underground in order to be able to launch precise strikes when the time was right.
Three people were killed in the Israeli airstrikes, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
Hagari warned Lebanese civilians in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning: “We have identified that Hezbollah is firing extensively into Israeli territory near your homes - you are in danger. We are targeting and removing Hezbollah’s threats.”
Meanwhile over northern Israel, dramatic images showed a Hezbollah drone being intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and another landing on a highway, causing an explosion on the road.
Hezbollah said its attack was only the “first phase” of its response to Israel’s assassination of its top commander.
Rockets did however cause damage to two homes in the northern Israeli cities of Acre and Maalot.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the IDF to “act proactively to remove the threat” from Hezbollah, asking citizens of Israel, “to obey the directives of the home front command”.
An Israeli official told the Telegraph Israel “isn’t interested in a war”, adding that it looked like this round of fighting “is over for now, but you never know with Hezbollah”.
However, Netanyahu later said Sunday’s strikes in Lebanon were “not the final word” in his country’s military campaign against Hezbollah.
A White House national security spokesman said US President Joe Biden has directed American officials to “continuously” communicate with Israel and the US will “keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself”.
“President Biden is closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon. He has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening,” Sean Savett, an NSC spokesman, said.
Israeli government ministers were meanwhile instructed not to speak to the media.