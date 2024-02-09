Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

Her son vanished after a 1980 run-in with police. She wants answers

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Shaila Dewan

Investigators in Kentucky have pursued many leads in the search for Randy Sellers, except for what some critics say is the most obvious one.

At first, Wanda Cotton searched the water.

She crossed the railroad

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.