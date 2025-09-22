Advertisement
Her rape was unsolved for decades. The suspects were identical twins

Daniel Wu
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The conviction marks the first successful use of somatic mutation analysis to differentiate between identical twins in court. Photo / 123rf

In December 1987, a man burst into a service station bathroom in Woodbridge, Virginia, shortly after a woman entered.

He was carrying a knife.

The man raped her, the woman said in a court hearing, and afterward tied duct tape around her head, covering her mouth and nose.

