Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

He survived the Trade Centre bombing. ‘I always knew they’d be back’

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Dan Barry

Thirty years ago today, Tim Lang was injured in the first attack on the twin towers, an ominous but often overlooked prelude to 9/11. He does not forget.

Thirty years ago today, terrorists left a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.