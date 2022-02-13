Voyager 2021 media awards
He knows Putin well. And he fears for Ukraine

8 minutes to read
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk in 2021. Putin "respects the one who is fighting back," Niinisto has said. Photo / AP

New York Times
By Jason Horowitz

The Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, has carved out a vital role as interpreter between East and West, and he is not optimistic about the prospects for peace.

As the threat of a new Russian invasion

