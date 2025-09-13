Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

‘He gave me confidence’: How Charlie Kirk connected with young men

Sabrina Tavernise and Alyce McFadden
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Investigators are still looking for a suspect in the deadly shooting Wednesday of conservative figure and far-right activist Charlie Kirk. Video / VE

With his right-wing group Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk engaged controversial topics. Some students were inspired. Others found his views appalling.

Charlie Kirk did not have to attend college – or even believe it was worthwhile – to attract fervent followings on campuses throughout the United States. Widely considered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save